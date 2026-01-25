New Renault Duster debuts in India tomorrow: 5 key expectations

Renault is set to pull the wraps off the new-gen Duster in India tomorrow, on January 26, marking the popular SUV’s return after being discontinued in 2022. The model will be the first India-bound product under Renault’s International Game Plan 2027 and will be based on the third-gen Duster that is already on sale in global markets under the Dacia brand. While the India-spec version is expected to carry some changes, here are five key things to expect from the new Renault Duster ahead of its debut:

1. Sharper, more contemporary design

The new Duster moves away from the rounded styling of its predecessor and adopts a boxier, more rugged look. It will bring slimmer LED DRLs up front and a revised rear fascia with connected LED taillamps. The upright stance, squared wheel arches and heavy body cladding are expected to be retained.

2. A more modern, tech-focused cabin

The upcoming Renault Duster will feature a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch digital cluster for the driver

Inside, the new Duster will feature a utilitarian yet tech-rich cabin layout. The dashboard design seen on the global models includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a 7-inch digital cluster. Other expected features include wireless charging, a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D audio system and improved material quality compared to the outgoing model.

3. Expanded safety and ADAS tech

Safety will be a major focus for the upcoming Duster, with standard features expected to include six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-descent control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. Renault is also expected to offer an ADAS suite, which could include features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

Aspect What to expect from the new Renault Duster Design Sharper LED DRLs, connected LED tail-lamps, boxier and more rugged SUV stance Cabin & Tech 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, improved interior materials Safety Six airbags, ESC, hill-descent control, ISOFIX mounts, expected ADAS features Engine Options 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol, possible 1.6-litre strong-hybrid petrol Drivetrain Front-wheel drive standard, 4x4 expected on select variants Off-road Hardware Terrain management system, up to 217 mm ground clearance (global spec) Market Positioning Mid-size SUV positioned against Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Kushaq

4. Multiple powertrain options, including hybrids

Globally, the third-generation Duster is offered with a range of petrol and hybrid powertrains, and some of these are expected to reach India. Options include a 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 130 bhp and 230 Nm, paired with a 48V system. This engine is also the only one internationally offered with a 4x4 drivetrain and a 6-speed manual gearbox. A 1.6-litre strong-hybrid setup, combining a petrol engine with two electric motors for a combined output of 140 bhp, is also under consideration.

5. Retained off-road credentials

The third-gen Duster comes with three powertrain options globally, with two hybrid units and a bi-fuel option

Unlike many newer compact and mid-size SUVs, the Duster is expected to retain genuine off-road capabilities. Four-wheel-drive variants available internationally come with a terrain management system, increased ground clearance of up to 217 mm, and improved approach and departure angles. If offered in India, this would help the Duster stand out in a segment that has largely moved towards pavement crawlers.

