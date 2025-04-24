New Kia Carens to debut on May 8. Check details

Kia India is all-set to unveil the new Carens on May 8th in the Indian market. The brand will now use a new nameplate for the new Carens . This is because the new Carens will not replace the current Carens. Instead, it will sit above the current Carens. The new Carens will now boast a new design language that will match other models that Kia is selling.

Kia Carens will not get any mechanical changes. There will be only cosmetic changes.

The current Carens was launched back in 2022 and at first people were a bit skeptical but it received a phenomenal response. The brand has already sold over 2 lakh units of the Carens in the Indian market.

For the exterior, there would be a new set of lighting elements in the front as well as at the rear. There would be revamped bumpers as well. On the sides, there would be a new set of alloy wheels.

In terms of features, the Carens is already a pretty feature-loaded car. With the update, the Carens might get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated rear seats, a fully digital driver's display, redesigned dashboard along with new upholstery and colours. Other features that can be expected are Advanced Driver Aids System Level 2, a 360-degree parking camera and a larger instrument cluster.

Also Read : Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo review: Family MPV with a hint of excitement?

There would be no changes to the powertrain options of the new Carens. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. The naturally aspirated unit produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Then there is the turbo petrol unit that puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

There is also a diesel engine offered with the Carens. It is also a 1.5-litre unit and is tuned for 115 bhp and 250 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Earlier, Kia had revealed that the petrol engine is in more demand with over 58 per cent of users opting for it. Kia also revealed that 32 per cent of buyers opted for the automatic transmission or the iMT. This was expected as the problem of traffic increased and people started considering automatic transmission over the manual gearbox. Also, 28 per cent of customers opted for a variant which is equipped with a sunroof. Again, a feature that is becoming more and more popular in the Indian market. And 95 per cent of the total product sale came from the 7-seater models making it a true family car.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: