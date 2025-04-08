New-gen Audi A6 sedan teased before April 15 debut. Will it come to India?

Audi has made it official that the A6 luxury sedan's sixth-generation model will make its global debut on April 15. The German automobile giant has teased the new generation Audi A6 sedan ahead of its nearing debut, giving us a preview of the rear profile design of the car. It will come following the Audi A6 Avant, which is the estate derivative of the car that made its global debut last month.

The teaser image reveals a part of the rear glass and it looks like a short rear deck for the boot lid, similar to the Audi A6 e-tron Sportback, which hints the new Audi A6 sedan will come with a four-door coupe-like profile. There will be a basic taillight design that is unchanged from the Avant, with a split design featuring the main stop light on top of a light bar. However, the tail lamp internals appear slightly different to Avant. Expect the taillights to come with configurable lighting signatures thanks to the OLED technology.

The sixth generation Audi A6 sedan will carry most of the design elements from the Audi A6 Avant that broke cover in March 2025. However, there will be a significant amount of distinctive styling elements as well. The biggest differences in the design of the new generation Audi A6 will be seen on the roofline, with the sedan receiving more prominent three-box proportions. Other design elements would include an oversized Audi grille, angular headlamps, flared fenders, prominent rear haunches and flush-fitting door handles.

Inside the cabin, the new Audi A6 seda is expected to be relatively unchanged. It could get a new dashboard design though, housing up to three displays. Expect it to come with similar technologies as the A6 Avant. It could get a large panoramic glass roof, B&O sound system, ADAS features, adaptive air suspension and more.

On the powertrain front, the new Audi A6 sedan would come with the same engine options available with the A6 Avant. The sedan would feature a range of mild-hybrid four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

Audi has not revealed any timeline for the launch of the new generation A6 sedan in India. However, expect the new generation luxury sedan to come to the Indian market sometime in 2026.

