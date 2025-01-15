Hyundai Ioniq 9 to be showcased at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: What you need to know

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 was unveiled for the global markets on November 21, 2024, making it the third and the largest electric vehicle from the South Korean automaker. This is a three-row battery-electric SUV, built on the new E-GMP platform that underpins Hyundai’s new-age electric models, such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is the brand’s flagship SUV and is going to be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, alongside the Creta Electric and the Staria MPV. When launched, it will be positioned at the top of the automaker’s portfolio. If you are interested in the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 9, here are the key highlights you need to know before the expo starts this week:

1 Hyundai Ioniq 9: Design The front-end design features Parametric Pixels in the LED components and lower fascia. The Ioniq 9 has several wheel options, including 19-inch, 20-inch, and 21-inch sizes. Buyers can also go for 21-inch wheels with a distinctive Calligraphy design, available as a . The rear end has a boat tail-like shape and full-LED combo lighting. The Ioniq 9 features a clean roofline and the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model, at 3,130 mm. With its prominent fenders and details, this all-electric SUV boasts a demanding on-road presence.

2 Hyundai Ioniq 9: Interior and comfort The Hyundai Ioniq 9's long wheelbase results in a spacious and lavish interior with lounge seats that come with massage functionality. The front row includes the Universal Island 2.0 console, which provides storage, charging options, and two-way centre armrests. The Ioniq 9 stands out for its second-row swivel seats. When the vehicle is stationary, these swivel on their axis, allowing the second and third rows of seats to face each other. Hyundai will provide six and seven-seat configurations, with fully reclining first and second rows available as an optional add-on. The car features a flat floor, providing extra room for passengers. The Ioniq 9 claims to bring 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom when the second and third rows are joined.

3 Hyundai Ioniq 9: Features and convenience Behind the steering wheel, the driver gets a curved panoramic display with a 12-inch instrument panel. The display also incorporates a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen panel. With this, the drive is offered access to Bluelink Connected Car Services, which include features such as online voice recognition and real-time road surface and driving judgments. Passengers can make use of 100W high-output USB-C connectors connected to the Ioniq 9's high-voltage battery. The SUV also offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature, which allows users to power and charge electrical items using a standard outlet. Other features include a quick wireless charger with a cooling fan, a premium Bose 14-speaker configuration, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The Ioniq 9 further features multi-tray UV-C sterilisation which can disinfect small devices such as mobile phones, wallets, and masks.

4 Hyundai Ioniq 9: Variants and power figures Hyundai will offer the Ioniq 9 in three distinct variants. The Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive type features a 160 kW electric motor in the back and a 70 kW motor in the front, whereas the Ioniq 9 Performance All-Wheel Drive has 160 kW motors on both ends. The claimed power output ranges from 215 bhp to 492 bhp. The Performance variant can accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds. The Long Range AWD model does it in 6.7 seconds, while the rear-wheel drive version takes 9.4 seconds to reach the same.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Ioniq 5 72.6 kWh 72.6 kWh 631 km 631 km ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 631 km 631 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Hyundai Ioniq 9: Battery, range, and charging The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has the largest electric vehicle battery of any model from the South Korean automaker. The all-electric SUV is fitted with a 110.3 kwh battery that claims to allow for a single-charge range of approximately 620 km. According to Hyundai, this SUV is compatible with a 350 kW fast charger, which allows it to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: