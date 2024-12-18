Kia Syros set to make its global debut tomorrow. Check expected specs, features and price

The Kia Syros will make its global debut on December 19.
The Syros will be the fifth SUV in the company’s lineup in India and the company terms it as ‘a new species of SUV’.
The Syros will be the first India-made SUV by Kia to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy and will feature a unique shape
The Syros will feature vertical LED DRLs along with a chunky front bumper and a butch face
At the rear, the SUV will come with wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights which are mounted high and connected to the roofline.
Inside, the Syros will feature a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity and a digital driver's display.
Other key features of the Syros will include a push button to start/stop the engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C ports and a panoramic sunroof.
The Kia Syros will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine which produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre diesel engine tuned for 116 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.
Gearbox options for these engines will include a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.