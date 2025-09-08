Mini Cooper gets more affordable with GST 2.0: Prices slashed by up to 3.0 lakh

The Mini Cooper is getting more affordable in India due to the revised GST regime. Parent company BMW Group is passing on the full benefits of the updated tax slabs to buyers interested in the ICE-powered sub-4m hatchback. The company has announced price reductions of up to ₹3.0 lakh, depending on the exact model and variant. The revised tax structure will come into effect on September 22, 2025.

With the price reductions, the hatchback's ex-showroom starting price has dropped to ₹43.70 lakh from the earlier ₹46.20 lakh. The highest benefit of ₹3.0 lakh is available on the Mini Cooper JCW Pack, while other variants such as the Favoured Pack, Classic Pack, and Essential Pack also see price cuts ranging between ₹2.3–2.8 lakh. If you are interested in purchasing the Mini Cooper, take a look at the complete list of variant-wise price cuts below:

Variant Price (Old GST) Price (New GST) Reduction Essential Pack ₹ 46,20,000 ₹ 43,70,000 ₹ 2,50,000 Classic Pack ₹ 51,95,000 ₹ 49,20,000 ₹ 2,75,000 Favoured Pack ₹ 55,00,000 ₹ 52,00,000 ₹ 3,00,000 JCW Pack ₹ 57,50,000 ₹ 54,50,000 ₹ 3,00,000 The largest price cut in the lineup is ₹3.0 lakh, seen on both the Favoured Pack and JCW Pack.

GST 2.0: What Has Changed

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, dubbed ‘GST 2.0,’ was announced last month and will be implemented from September 22 onwards. The revised system simplifies automobile taxation by moving to a two-slab structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a special 40 per cent slab reserved for larger cars, SUVs, and premium motorcycles above 350 cc. The earlier compensation cess, which added significantly to car and bike prices, has now been scrapped.

Under the changes, small cars (petrol up to 1,200 cc and diesel up to 1,500 cc) will be taxed at 18 per cent, down from the earlier 28 per cent. Larger vehicles, such as SUVs longer than four metres with bigger engines, are placed in the 40 per cent slab. Despite the higher rate on paper, it results in a lower effective tax compared to the previous 45–48 per cent when cess was applied.

