New Mini Cooper JCW makes global debut with 230 bhp

Mini has taken the wraps off the new John Cooper Works hatchback as well as the convertible. As expected, it is based on the new Mini Cooper that was unveiled a few months ago. The JCW versions sit on the top of the Mini Cooper lineup and are performance-oriented models.

Mini Cooper John Cooper Works: Specs

Powering the Mini Cooper John Cooper Works is the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. However, it is now tuned to produce 230 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 380 Nm. That is a jump of 26 bhp and 80 Nm over the standard model. The gearbox on duty is the same 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING MINI Cooper SE 2024 32.6 kWh 32.6 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MINI Countryman E 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 462 km 462 km ₹ 54.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING MG 5 Estate 61.1kWh 61.1kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MINI Cooper S 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 44.99 Lakhs Compare MINI Cooper 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 38 Lakhs Compare Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mini Cooper John Cooper Works: Cosmetic changes

To enhance the sportiness of the vehicle, Mini Cooper has blacked out the front grille and replaced Mini's logo with John Cooper Works. There are also air vents to help redirect the airflow. The Daytime Running Lamp is a unique JCW along with a new rear spoiler, diffuser and exhaust system that sits in the centre of the rear bumper. JCW comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard but there are also optional 18-inch units on offer.

There are updates to the cabin of the JCW versions as well. The interior is now finished in a red and black theme. There are sports seats on offer that provide better support while pushing the car through the corners. The seats also get multi-coloured knitted fabric and red stitching. Apart from the new sports steering wheel, the cabin stays the same.

(Read more: Mini Cooper S and Countryman E launched in India. Check details)

Mini Cooper John Cooper Works: Acceleration and top speed

Mini Cooper JCW hatchback has a top speed of 250 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. The convertible version has a top speed of 245 kmph and takes 6.4 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: