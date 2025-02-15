2024 KTM 390 Duke prices slashed by this much: What to know

Published Feb 15, 2025

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke is getting a 18,000 price cut after being in the market for a year

The 390 Duke will now cost 2.95 lakh, ex-showroom and should gather more buyers

The streetfighter sports a Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen with the usual range of rider aids 

The 390 Duke was updated with new tank extensions that protrude quite a lot more

With the 2024 update, the bike has a new headlamp unit that sports a larger DRL

The Duke gets an steel trellis frame with a die-cast aluminium sub-frame 

There's a redesigned split seat setup with an underbelly exhaust and an offset monoshock

The 390 Duke gets a 398 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder mated to a six-speed gearbox 

With this unit, the streetfighter makes 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm of torque
