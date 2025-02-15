The 2024 KTM 390 Duke is getting a ₹18,000 price cut after being in the market for a year
The 390 Duke will now cost ₹2.95 lakh, ex-showroom and should gather more buyers
The streetfighter sports a Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen with the usual range of rider aids
The 390 Duke was updated with new tank extensions that protrude quite a lot more
With the 2024 update, the bike has a new headlamp unit that sports a larger DRL
The Duke gets an steel trellis frame with a die-cast aluminium sub-frame
There's a redesigned split seat setup with an underbelly exhaust and an offset monoshock
The 390 Duke gets a 398 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder mated to a six-speed gearbox
With this unit, the streetfighter makes 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm of torque