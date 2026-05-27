MG Majestor SUV Launched at 40.99 Lakh: New Tech-Loaded, Off-Road Icon in India

MG has launched its latest flagship SUV, the Majestor, in India, priced at ₹40.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Majestor replaces the MG Gloster , which was earlier the flagship SUV for the British automaker. Additionally, the biggest rival the MG Majestor would have in this space would be the Toyota Fortuner .

MG’s new flagship, the Majestor, replaces the Gloster to rival the Fortuner. This massive 4WD SUV features a twin-turbo diesel engine, Level 2 ADAS, and superior water-wading capacity for off-road dominance.

MG Majestor: Engine

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Majestor SUV gets four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks and a low-range transfer case, making the SUV extremely capable in off-road situations. Notably, the company states that its new flagship SUV boasts a water wading capacity of 810 mm, which is more than its Japanese rival.

MG Majestor: Dimensions and Exterior

The MG Majestor measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,870 mm in height. Additionally, the wheelbase of the SUV measures 2,950 mm. The dimensions of the MG Majestor make it the biggest SUV to be priced under ₹lakh, along with making it the biggest ladder-frame chassis SUV in that price bracket.

The exterior of the Majestor features a big rectangular front grille with multiple inserts, giving it the rugged look which appeals to a lot of customers. Additionally, the SUV gets two different DRL placements. One pair of DRLs is set where the headlamps are usually placed, while the other pair has been placed vertically right next to the front grille. Interestingly, the flagship SUV gets vertically stacked LED headlamps, which the company calls ‘Tri Beam lights’, along with a front-view camera and a gunmetal grey front guard plate, to sum up the front fascia of the SUV.

The side profile of the SUV includes 19-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, brushed steel side step, fender garnish, black cladding on wheel arches and runs the length of the car, piano black finish door handles and power fold and adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators. The rear section of the MG Majestor boasts connected LED tail lamps, a twin exhaust system and a rear fog lamp.

MG Majestor: Features and Interior

The MG Majestor is equipped with a host of features, including smoked ebony interiors with leather layering, carbon fibre inserts on door trims, piano black interior decor, massage front seats with multiple modes, front ventilated seats, a 12-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a 8-way power co-driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, second and row roof-mounted AC vents, three-zone automatic climate control, a 220V power outlet in the second row, powered tailgate, all four power windows with one-touch up/down, steering-mounted audio controls, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual smartphone wireless charging, 12.3-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, more than 75 connected car features, rain-sensing wipers, reverse parking camera, front parking sensors and rear parking sensors, among others.

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MG Majestor: Safety

The new flagship SUV from MG Motors gets a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with 13 features, including a driver fatigue warning system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, blind spot detection, lane change assist, lane keep assist, door open warning, intelligent headlamp control and speed assist system. Furthermore, it gets six airbags, heated ORVMs, electronic parking brake with auto hold, 360-degree camera, disc brakes and tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

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