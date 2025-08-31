Road accidents in India up in 2023, fatalities cross 1.68 lakh: Report

The situation on Indian roads became deadlier last year. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report, there were 4,80,583 accidents in 2023, which killed 1,72,890 people and injured over 4.6 lakh people. This averages out to 55 accidents and 20 deaths every hour, a staggering number and a clear indication that road accidents continue to explode into a silent epidemic across the country.

Two-wheelers and pedestrians bear the brunt

The data gives an alarming snapshot of who is at risk. Two-wheeler riders accounted for nearly 45 per cent of all fatalities, while pedestrians formed another 20 per cent. In other words, people who use the most common and affordable forms of mobility, motorcycles, scooters, and walking, are at the greatest risk. These are everyday commuters, delivery riders, and wage workers who face India’s chaotic and often unforgiving traffic systems without any real safety net.

Speeding: The relentless killer

Among causes, the picture is depressingly familiar. Overspeeding alone was responsible for more than two-thirds of all deaths on the road. Wrong-side driving and reckless overtaking added to the toll. Ironically, the majority of crashes occurred on straight stretches of roads, not sharp bends or mountain passes, proving that accidents are less about terrain and more about behaviour behind the wheel.

Highways and rural roads claim more lives

Even though highways make up only a sliver of India’s vast road network, they accounted for over half of total accidents and close to 60 per cent of fatalities. The pattern is equally stark when comparing regions, nearly 68 per cent of road accident deaths occurred in rural areas, where enforcement is patchier, road engineering weaker, and medical care often further away.

States that top the grim table

At the state level, the picture remains uneven but familiar. Tamil Nadu topped in the accidents, a reflection of its high vehicle population and road density, and Uttar Pradesh recorded the maximum fatalities, an indication of how the bigger states with long stretches of highways are shouldering a greater load. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala also find their place among the top contributors, indicative of how this is a national problem that transcends boundaries.

A crisis beyond numbers

For four consecutive years now, young Indians in their prime working age have formed the bulk of victims, over 66 per cent of those killed were between 18 and 45 years. It’s not just a statistic, but a devastating loss of lives that should have been India’s demographic dividend.

