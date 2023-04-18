HT Auto
MG Cyberster EV breaks cover at Shanghai, a 530 hp churning Tesla Roadster rival

Remember the now-discontinued Tesla Roadster that went to space? It seems British car brand MG has brought a potential rival to the car in the form of the Tesla Roadster. After teasing the pure electric convertible and some specification details leaked last week, MG has finally uncovered the Cyberster EV in the flesh at Auto Shanghai 2023. What's more interesting is MG promised to put the production version on the road within a year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM
The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible could have dual electric motors and is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.
The SAIC-owned British car brand claims the Cyberster will come as a high-performance electric sportscar, arguably the first of its kind since the original Tesla Roadster, which made quite some headlines worldwide. This comes as the first new convertible from the automaker in over a decade and promises cutting-edge driver technology and a futuristic cabin. However, MG has not revealed any specific details about the powertrain of the Cyberster.

Speaking about the design, the MG Cyberster comes with a modern styling philosophy and, at the same time, pays tribute to iconic MG roadsters from the past. It gets a long hood and smooth body lines, just like the past convertibles from the brand. The car also features unique scissor doors, which come as an innovative styling element.

Despite MG being silent about the powertrain of the Cyberster, the car is expected to come available in three different variants. There will be a single-motor variant, which will be the base model. There will be a dual motor trim promising 101 hp of peak power from the front motor and 215 hp from the rear unit. The top-end variant will come churning out 201 hp from the front motor and 335 hp from the rear unit. This could generate as much as 530 hp peak power.

The MG Cyberster electric convertible is expected to go on sale in the UK and Europe alongside the brand's current product lineup of SUVs and sedans beginning next year. However, the automaker is yet to reveal any detail about the pricing of the car.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: MG Cyberster electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
