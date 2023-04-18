The SUV comes with a substantially tweaked design that includes a revamped front fascia, hood and taillights
While the basic silhouette of the car remains same, its tweaked design made the SUV more appealing and muscular
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne SUV will go on sale later this year
The car is available in three different colours: Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic and Arctic Grey
The cabin has been overhauled significantly, and now it comes with two standard and one optional displays on dashboard
A 12.6-inch fully digital curved and freestanding digital instrument cluster has been introduced
The Cayenne Hybrid comes with a more powerful battery pack combined with the ICE, promising more power and torque
The entry-level Cayenne now comes with same engine but churns out more power and torque than before
Suspension setup across all Cayenne variants have been updated to offer better riding comfort