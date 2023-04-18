2023 Porsche Cayenne has finally broke its cover at Auto Shanghai

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 18, 2023

The SUV comes with a substantially tweaked design that includes a revamped front fascia, hood and taillights

While the basic silhouette of the car remains same, its tweaked design made the SUV more appealing and muscular

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne SUV will go on sale later this year

The car is available in three different colours: Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic and Arctic Grey

The cabin has been overhauled significantly, and now it comes with two standard and one optional displays on dashboard

A 12.6-inch fully digital curved and freestanding digital instrument cluster has been introduced

The Cayenne Hybrid comes with a more powerful battery pack combined with the ICE, promising more power and torque

The entry-level Cayenne now comes with same engine but churns out more power and torque than before

Suspension setup across all Cayenne variants have been updated to offer better riding comfort
Read more about 2023 Porsche Cayenne
Click Here