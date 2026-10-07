Mercedes-Benz India to increase car prices in January 2027, says CEO Santosh Iyer

Mercedes-Benz cars in India will see another price hike in January 2027. In 2026 so far, the German luxury car manufacturer has increased the prices of its cars in India three times. Now, the automaker has announced its next price hike amid a weakening rupee, higher shipping costs, and inflation. However, the quantum of the price hike that will be effective from next year has not been disclosed yet. The decision regarding the quantum of the price hike will be decided in December, said the auto OEM. Also, it is not clear whether the price hike will be across the entire range of the automaker or for select models.

Mercedes-Benz India's Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer said, "This year we have done three price increases. The next one we look forward to will be in January because the rupee is still not improving. It is still at 109-110 per Euro. So we would have to look at the next round of increases in January as such."

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Earlier, in January 2026, Mercedes-Benz cars witnessed around a 2% price hike, which was followed by another 2% in April 2026. Then again, in June this year, the automaker added selective revisions ranging from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹7.4 lakh, depending on the model.

Speaking on the price hike quantum to be effective from January 2027, Iyer said that the company has not decided it yet. "We have not yet decided that because...as I said, we have just taken a price increase. So it is too early for us to see how much and to what quantum it is going up. We have to factor not just the currency, but also the inflation that comes into play," he said.

Mercedes-Benz India sold 15,190 cars during the January-September 2026 period, marking around 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the same period of 2025. The automaker said that its sales during July-September this year were its best ever, with a growth of 6% YoY to 5,422 units. Iyer further said the company expects its growth momentum to continue and 2026 to be its best year in terms of overall sales.

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