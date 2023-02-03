Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz GLE facelifts unveiled, gets electrified engines

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the updated GLE SUVs. There is the regular GLE and the GLE Coupe. With the update, the GLE SUVs get cosmetic upgrades, as well as the powertrain, which has been reworked. The brand has announced that it will be bringing 10 models to India this year. So, it is highly likely that the GLE facelifts end up launching in India too.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 03 Feb 2023, 10:43 AM
Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLE as well as the GLE Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz GLE now gets revised bumpers and LED headlamps. On the sides, there are new alloy wheels and at the rear, there is a set of new LED tail lamps. On the other hand, the GLE Coupe now gets a tweaked AMG Line styling package as standard to make it look sportier. It also gets redesigned front bumper and diamond inserts for the grille.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz to launch 10 models in India in 2023

In terms of feature additions, the GLE now gets the new multi-function steering wheel that is borrowed from the S-Class. The steering wheel gets touch-sensitive controls for the infotainment system and digital driver's display. There are new Advanced Driver Aids Systems on offer as well. Mercedes has added their Distronic Plus active cruise control system and a new Parking Package with a 360-degree camera with new views.

Then there is the updated software experience. Mercedes-Benz is now using an updated MBUX system, it now runs on a revised user interface. There are still dual-screens on offer which gives a seamless and premium look to the dashboard.

The powertrains have also been updated. They now get 48-volt technology and an Integrated Starter Generator. This helps in boosting efficiency and Mercedes-Benz is also offering plug-in hybrids as well. All variants now get a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system as standard. The GLE 53 and GLE 63 S have also been updated.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz GLE GLE Coupe
