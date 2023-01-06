HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz to launch 10 models in India in 2023

Mercedes-Benz to launch 10 models in India in 2023

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced it has planned 10 launches in this calendar year with the first of these being the Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet which was officially driven out on the same day.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 13:34 PM
Santosh Iyer - MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz with the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet
The bulk of the focus for Mercedes this year would be on its top-end models and these would form a major part of the planned launches. Speaking to HT Auto, Santosh Iyer - MD and CEO, explained that overall demand remains robust, the higher-end models are getting even more noticeable traction. “We continue to have a diverse product portfolio and have 10 launches planned this year as well. A large part of these would be the top-end vehicles like Maybachs and AMGs because there is very strong demand here," he said.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet launched in India at 1.3 Crore

Delivering on delivery timelines

Mercedes has been working to not just expand its lineup of luxury vehicles but diversify the portfolio to include electric vehicles and high-performance models as well. But Iyer admits that delivery timelines are likely to stay a concern. “The waiting period for our cars at present is anywhere between three and nine months. It isn’t ideal and we remain committed to addressing this," he said, adding that while the plant in Pune is working at potential, supply-side constraints remain and are often beyond Mercedes’ control owing to geo-political and Covid-related factors.

But Iyer also predicts that the supply-side challenges will continue to ease. “We are transparent with our customers and that’s the best way out in current times," he said, while also pointing to how much better sales could have potentially been had, if all factors had been normal.

Coming on the back of its best year ever in the country, in terms of sales and production, Mercedes remains determined to keep the crown. “We will continue to grow at double digits while also focusing on making our business more sustainable. We will expand our charging stations while 30 per cent of our franchise partners will fully run on green power by end of this year," highlighted Iyer.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 13:34 PM IST
Mercedes Benz
