Mercedes-AMG unveils GT 63 PRO Motorsport Collectors Edition

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the GT63 PRO 4MATIC+ ‘Motorsport Collector’s Edition'. The inspiration of this new edition has been derived from the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. Mercedes claim this has been done as a part of the celebration of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and this model will only be made in limited numbers.

This limited edition supercar, boasts a powerful 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine producing 620 bhp, which is also inspired by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. This car embodies the F1 team in terms of both, design and performance.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’ as the name suggests is a bespoke curation which is available in limited to just 200 units. Each vehicle will be marked with a ‘1 out of 200’ badge and the buyers will also receive an indoor car cover to protect it.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 'Motorsport Collectors Edition: Exterior

On the outside the collectible features an obsidian black metallic paint scheme. There are silver Mercedes stars hand-painted on both rear fenders. There are more design elements incorporated such as Petronas-colored stripes that run from the front fender over the roof. There are accents in the official Petronas teal colour visible on the air intake flics, side sills, front splitter and rear diffuser.

The wheels are 21-inch AMG forged in matte black, with Petronas-colored rim accents. The calipers over the 420 mm ceramic discs at the front also come in the same teal colour. The standard tyres on offer are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Cup with a 295/30 ZR 21 size at the front and 305/30 ZR 21 size for the rear.

The collector edition is full of bespoke and premium materials on the inside like black Nappa leather and carbon fibre trims.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 'Motorsport Collectors Edition': Interior

The interior of the GT 63 PRO will also have a motorsport theme. The AMG Performance seats inside the car will be covered with MICROCUT microfiber upholstery which will have the Petronas-colored stitching. The interior will have premium elements like black Nappa leather, carbon-fibre trim, a microcut leather steering wheel with matching stitching. The door sills are also illuminated on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’: Features

The F1 inspired car does not lack in terms of tech. It comes loaded with features such as a Burmester High End 3D Surround Sound System with 15 speakers, AMG track pace providing real-time performance data for the track, a head-up display and a 360-degree camera. In addition to this with the ‘Energizing’ package it gets ambient lighting.

