Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition launched at 4 crore. You can't buy unless...

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new AMG G 63 Grand Edition priced at a whopping ₹4 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new limited edition Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition is restricted to only 25 units in India of the exclusive 1,000 units made globally. Now, before you sprint to the dealership first to get your hands on the highly-exclusive offering, Mercedes-Benz just won’t sell you one unless you already own a Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG or the S-Class.

This certainly drops the potential customer base for the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition to only a handful of existing customers. The new Grand Edition is painted in the exclusive Manufaktur night black magno with gold-coloured detailing. It features the AMG logo and the Mercedes star in Kalahari gold magno for the first time. The Affalterbach emblem has been emblazoned on the bonnet, also finished in the Kalahari gold magno. The Grand Edition also gets gold inlays in the front and rear bumpers, optical underride protection in the front, the Mercedes Star in the spare wheel inlay and the spare wheel ring.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition gets the Manufaktur night black magno with gold-coloured detailing and rides on 22-inch cross-spoke forged alloy wheels

The AMG G 63 Grand Edition rides on 22-inch AMG forged alloy wheels with a cross-spoke design finished in tech gold with a matte black central locking nut and the Mercedes Star is also finished in tech gold. The cabin also gets the black and gold treatment with the AMG emblem on the black door sills with illuminated borders. The seats are upholstered in black Nappa leather with contrast gold stitching. The AMG logo is finished in gold with gold edging set into the backrests. The floor mats are also black with contrast gold stitching.

Attention to detail goes a notch higher on the Grand Edition with the roof grab handles finished in Nappa leather, while the other interior trims are finished in carbon with copper thread. The limited-edition SUV also gets the AMG performance steering wheel with a G 63 plaque and is wrapped in Dinamica microfibre leather. While the new Grand Edition is pre-set in most of the elements, the automaker is offering a few configurable options available for customisation.

The cabin gets the black and gold treatment with Nappa leather upholstery and special 'Grand Edition' badging

Power on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition comes from the familiar 4.0-litre V8 engine tuned for 577 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 220 kmph. Mercedes-Benz India will commence deliveries of the AMG G 63 Grand Edition in the first quarter of 2024.

