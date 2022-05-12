Mercedes-AMG celebrates 55th anniversary, uncovers A45 and CLA 45 Edition 55

Mercedes-Benz's performance division AMG is celebrating its 55 years of being in business. The automaker has uncovered two special edition models - A45 and CLA 45 Edition 55 to celebrate its 55 year anniversary. The A45 hatchback and the CLA 45 Shooting Brake join the list of the other models with a special Edition 55 badge. The list also includes models such as - A35, CLA 35 and G63. The automaker has released the images of the sedan.

Mercedes-AMG said that the sporty compact models come with an AMG Aerodynamic package that includes a bold and mean-looking front apron with a beefy splitter and bumper canards. It also includes new deflectors dubbed simulated air outlets. These are actually fake air vents with a fancy name.

Mercedes-AMG is also offering a night package for the Edition 55 models that come with an assortment of glossy black exterior elements and the quad exhaust tips finished in dark chrome elements. Additionally, the car also comes with a Panamericana grille that features black louvres while the model badges too come wearing a black theme.

Mercedes-AMG says that the customers can get their special edition cars in either Digital White Metallic or in stealthy Cosmos Black Metallic. All the Edition 55 models run on special 19-inch AMG wheels finished in Titanium Grey and ‘Edition 55’ lettering on the centre caps. Also, the cars come with a retro decal running along the bottom section of the doors that gets a prominent AMG logo. The silver-coloured fuel filler cap too comes carrying AMG lettering.

The special treatment is not only limited to the exterior but inside the cabin as well. It comes with a red and black cabin with reference to the 55 year anniversary. It sports a dual-tone leather upholstery and an all-black 12 o'clock marking on the steering wheel. The door sills light up with red AMG logos. Also, the car cabin gets AMG-branded black velour floor mats with red contrast stitching. The car can be further customised over the regular 45 or 45 S model with an indoor car cover in black with silver AMG lettering.

