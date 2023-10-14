HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Mercedes Amg Gla 45 S Facelift Makes Global Debut. India Bound?

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S facelift makes global debut. India bound?

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ performance SUV for the world. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S brings a mid-life update to the compact luxury performance offering with visual and tech upgrades, bringing the model more up to speed with the latest Mercedes models.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2023, 15:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S gets subtle tweaks to the styling and cabin for the new model year
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S gets subtle tweaks to the styling and cabin for the new model year

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S gets a redesigned front apron with the AMG crest on the bonnet, which replaces the tri-star logo. The headlamps and taillights have been tweaked with a mildly revised inner design that replaces the cluster shape at the front and rear. The wheel arches are now body painted, as opposed to finished in black on the older version, which should make the model appear visually leaner than before. Mercedes is also offering 20-inch alloy wheels as standard with 21-inch wheels as an option. Customers also have the option to upgrade to multibeam LED headlamps on the new GLA 45 S.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz registers 11% year-on-year growth, delivers 12,768 new cars

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S packs the 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine with 415.7 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S packs the 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine with 415.7 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S packs the 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine with 415.7 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S packs the 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine with 415.7 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque

The cabin gets subtle tweaks as well including the new AMG Performance steering wheel, while the MBUX user interface now gets enhanced computing power with an AMG-specific interface. It now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the USB Type-C port will charge your devices faster. There’s an extra USB-C port as well. Other upgrades include new upholstery covers for the sports seats with the option to have full-blown AMG Performance seats.

Power on the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S comes from the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 415.7 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 8-speed AMG Speedshift transmission. The performance offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 270 kmph. The model also gets an updated RACE mode as standard, while power goes to all four wheels via the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The Affalterbach-tuned SUV gets AMG Torque Control, which optimises power distribution between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels.

The cabin gets the new AMG Performance steering wheel, new upholstery, updated MBUX UI and more
The cabin gets the new AMG Performance steering wheel, new upholstery, updated MBUX UI and more
The cabin gets the new AMG Performance steering wheel, new upholstery, updated MBUX UI and more
The cabin gets the new AMG Performance steering wheel, new upholstery, updated MBUX UI and more

There’s no word on whether the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S facelift will make its way to India. The automaker retails the delectable AMG A 45 S performance hatchback in the country and the GLA 45 S would make for a slightly more practical companion, should it be sold here. Meanwhile, the AMG GLA 35 is on sale in India.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2023, 15:37 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes AMG GLA 45 S 2024 Mercedes AMG GLA 45 S Mercedes AMG GLA GLA AMG

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.