Mercedes-AMG C43 hits Indian roads: Check details

Mercedes-Benz has driven in the the sixth AMG model to India this year
It has launched the AMG C43, the most powerful version of the C-Class sedan
It comes at a price of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom)
It now comes armed with a new 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine
It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox
Design updates include a new Panamericana grille laced with AMG's iconic vertical slats
There's adaptive LED headlights with DRL and large air intakes at the front
Interior features AMG-themed leather-wrapped steering wheel, seats, pedals and seat belts
There is an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster