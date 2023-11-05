Mercedes-AMG C43 hits Indian roads: Check details

Published Nov 05, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has driven in the the sixth AMG model to India this year

It has launched the AMG C43, the most powerful version of the C-Class sedan

 It comes at a price of 98 lakh (ex-showroom)

It now comes armed with a new 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine

It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox

Design updates include a new Panamericana grille laced with AMG's iconic vertical slats

There's adaptive LED headlights with DRL and large air intakes at the front

Interior features AMG-themed leather-wrapped steering wheel, seats, pedals and seat belts

There is an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
 It can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds at a top speed of 250 kmph. For a detailed report...
