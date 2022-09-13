HT Auto
Mercedes sends a team of experts from Hong Kong to probe Cyrus Mistry's accident

The Mercedes-Benz experts will probe the car and submit a detailed report to the police.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2022, 13:19 PM
Mercedes Benz has retrieved an electronic data chip from the mangled GLC that crashed with Cyrus Mistry and three others on Sunday. (PTI)
Mercedes Benz has retrieved an electronic data chip from the mangled GLC that crashed with Cyrus Mistry and three others on Sunday. (PTI)
Mercedes Benz has retrieved an electronic data chip from the mangled GLC that crashed with Cyrus Mistry and three others on Sunday. (PTI)
Mercedes Benz has retrieved an electronic data chip from the mangled GLC that crashed with Cyrus Mistry and three others on Sunday.

Mercedes-Benz has sent a team of officials from Hong Kong to Mumbai to inspect the car which crashed last week, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, reports PTI. The accident also took the life of another person and injured two other occupants. The team of experts from Mercedes-Benz will probe the accident and the specific car to conclude what went wrong.

The report quoted a police officer saying that a team of three experts had landed in Mumbai from Hong Kong. "They will start the inspection work on Tuesday in the presence of police officers," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil reportedly said. The team members are reportedly technical experts in their fields.

The car that was involved in the road accident is kept at the Mercedes-Benz unit in Thane. The team will inspect the car and submit a report to the Mercedes-Benz. An official reportedly said that the final report with all the findings about the car accident would be submitted to the police by the car company after a couple of days.

Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on September 4 when their Mercedes-Benz SUV hit a road divider on a bridge in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car and her husband Darius Pandole, suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

The report claims that the brakes of the Mercedes-Benz SUV carrying Mistry and three others were applied five seconds before it crashed, as revealed the luxury carmaker in its interim report submitted to the Palghar police last week. The report also claims that a prima facie investigation suggested speeding and error of judgement by the driver caused the car crash.

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 13:19 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes luxury car car crash
