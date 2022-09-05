HT Auto
Home Auto News Cyrus Mistry Death: Are Rear Seatbelts Mandatory By Law? Here's A Quick Check

Cyrus Mistry death: Are rear seatbelts mandatory by law? Here's a quick check

Seatbelts are absolutely essential to enhance safety when on the move. And this is not just for those at the front but rear-seat passengers as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2022, 17:54 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

The spotlight is firmly on the use of seatbelts, especially for rear-seat passengers, in cars plying on Indian roads after the tragic death of former Chairman of Tata Motors Cyrus Mistry. Initial investigation into the accident has revealed that Mistry was seated in the back of the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV and that he was not wearing a seatbelt. His fellow passenger Jehangir Pandole also died in the unfortunate accident and he too was not wearing a seatbelt,  as per police officials.

The tragic accident has raised the very pertinent question about in-car safety measures - the awareness and compliance. Seatbelts are absolutely essential in providing the biggest - and often first - safety cover to passengers in case of a motor accident and wearing these are mandatory by law. Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) mandates that people “seated in the front seat or the persons occupying front facing rear seats" must wear seatbelts.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.47 kmpl
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

But while enforcement for front seat belts is usually strict, the same is not the case for passengers at the back and without seatbelts. Numerous studies - in India and across the world - have shown that wearing rear seatbelts either prevents injury or at least brings down the severity of impact. According to WHO, rear seatbelts can even prevent fatalities by 25 per cent.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

But issues like awareness, compliance and even enforcement are all stumbling blocks. Traffic police departments often claim a certain sense of resistance from passengers at the back when asked to buckle up. Most are even unaware that it is mandated by law, let alone the safety benefits.

As such and in the backdrop of Cyrus Mistry's death, there has been talk of airbags and radar-based accident mitigation systems even  though the use of rear seatbelts remains as important as ever.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 17:54 PM IST
TAGS: Cyrus Mistry Mercedes GLC Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLC
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
The Ola S1 electric scooter 
Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Watch: Maserati GranTurismo Folgore breaks cover, leaves little for imagination
Watch: Maserati GranTurismo Folgore breaks cover, leaves little for imagination
Cyrus Mistry death: Are rear seatbelts mandatory by law? Here's a quick check
Cyrus Mistry death: Are rear seatbelts mandatory by law? Here's a quick check
Govt shouldn't run businesses: Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava
Govt shouldn't run businesses: Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city