Mercedes Formula 1 team unveils the W16 to compete in the 2025 season

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has officially unveiled its 2025 season challenger, the W16 with significant aerodynamic and mechanical refinements aimed at improving performance and consistency. The new car addresses the weaknesses of its predecessor, particularly in slow corners and tyre temperature imbalances.

Technical innovations

The W16 has undergone extensive revisions, with nearly every aerodynamic surface refined. The front suspension has been reworked to improve responsiveness, while additional updates under the chassis enhance overall balance. The car features a moulded carbon fibre and honeycomb composite monocoque structure, coupled with a carbon fibre composite bodywork that includes a redesigned engine cover, sidepods, floor and wings for improved airflow.

With this being the fourth year of the current regulations, major lap time gains are harder to achieve, but Mercedes has focused on eliminating last year’s inconsistencies. The W16’s updated front suspension, utilising carbon fibre wishbones and push rod-activated springs and dampers, is designed to improve front-end grip, particularly in low-speed corners.

Performance enhancements

The power unit, the Mercedes-AMG F1 M16 E PERFORMANCE, retains its 1.6-litre V6 hybrid configuration with a maximum rpm of 15,000 and a high-pressure direct injection system operating at up to 500 bar. While power unit development remains frozen, reliability and calibration updates have been introduced to maximise efficiency. The MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit - Kinetic) delivers up to 161 hp of additional power while the MGU-H (Motor Generator Unit - Heat) remains unrestricted in its energy recovery and deployment.

Mercedes has also refined its eight-speed sequential gearbox with a lightweight carbon fibre main case, optimising weight distribution and improving shifting efficiency. The braking system features carbon/carbon discs with Brembo monobloc callipers and a rear brake-by-wire system for enhanced control.

Balancing restrictions and future development

With a major regulatory overhaul coming in 2026, Mercedes faces the challenge of balancing current performance with long-term planning. The team is already working on the next-generation power unit while ensuring the W16 remains competitive for the 2025 campaign. The car’s battery remains a lithium-ion battery solution with a minimum regulation weight of 20 kg, providing up to 4 MJ of deployable energy per lap.

This delicate balancing act will be key to maintaining momentum both this season and beyond, as the team prepares for the transition to new sustainable fuels and aerodynamic regulations in 2026.

