Mercedes Eqs Suv Unveil Live Updates: Mercedes Benz Eqs May Get Off Road Mode
LIVE UPDATES

Mercedes EQS SUV unveil LIVE updates: Mercedes-Benz EQS may get off-road mode

  • Mercedes EQS SUV will be the top-of-the-line electric vehicle that seeks to have a dominant road presence like the GLS while having the opulence synonymous with S-Class. Catch live and latest updates from the unveil event.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on : 19 Apr 2022, 01:12 PM
The EQS SUV will stand as the top-of-the-line electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has been creating a whole lot of buzz in recent months and is finally all ready for a global unveil today. The EQS SUV from Mercedes-Benz will sit on the top of the company's electric lineup which also includes the EQC - launched in India in 2020, and the EQE. As a flagship electric SUV, the EQS SUV is more than likely to push several boundaries, both in terms of performance as well as luxury. While an official launch is slated for later in 2022, Mercedes will finally unveil the EQS SUV after releasing several teaser images in times gone by.

Catch the live and latest updates from the unveil event of the all-new Mercedes EQS SUV:

19 Apr 2022, 01:11 PM IST

Did you know?

EQS may be meant for city and highway roads but reports suggest Mercedes has incorporated a dedicated mode for off-road driving on the EQS SUV.

19 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM IST

EQS SUV vs rivals

The EQS SUV will lock horns against some formidable foes, a list that is currently highlighted by BMW iX. The iX has already been launched in India but as yet, there is no word on if and when EQS SUV will touch Indian shores. Mercedes, however, has confirmed that the EQS sedan will be brought in here late 2022 and that it would be manufactured locally.

19 Apr 2022, 11:47 AM IST

What's in a name?

Ever wondered why all Mercedes EVs start with the letters E and Q? For the Germans, EQ is reference for ‘emotions and intelligence.’ Mercedes, like many traditional automotive brands, are moving away from the tradition of making ‘conventional cars’ and ushering in an entirely new technology. New can be intimidating too and hence, Mercedes wants to underline that while its EVs are intelligent, they also bring out the same degree of emotion as all Mercedes products have thus far.

19 Apr 2022, 11:23 AM IST

It is all in the EA

By 2025, Mercedes will launch three new EV architectures. These are MB.EA which will include most passenger luxury vehicles of the brand. Then there's AMG.EA which will cover the high-performance products and then there's VAN.EA which will have cargo and/or light commercial vehicles running on battery power entirely.

19 Apr 2022, 11:21 AM IST

Mercedes has a doggedly determined electric strategy

Mercedes has confirmed that all new architecture launches from 2025 onwards will be electric only and that by this year itself, it aims to have completely battery-run vehicles in every segment it has a presence in.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 11:21 AM IST
TAGS: EQS EQS SUV Mercedes EQS Mercedes EQS SUV Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV