Mercedes EQS SUV unveil LIVE updates: Mercedes-Benz EQS may get off-road mode

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has been creating a whole lot of buzz in recent months and is finally all ready for a global unveil today. The EQS SUV from Mercedes-Benz will sit on the top of the company's electric lineup which also includes the EQC - launched in India in 2020, and the EQE. As a flagship electric SUV, the EQS SUV is more than likely to push several boundaries, both in terms of performance as well as luxury. While an official launch is slated for later in 2022, Mercedes will finally unveil the EQS SUV after releasing several teaser images in times gone by.

Catch the live and latest updates from the unveil event of the all-new Mercedes EQS SUV:

Did you know? EQS may be meant for city and highway roads but reports suggest Mercedes has incorporated a dedicated mode for off-road driving on the EQS SUV. EQS SUV vs rivals The EQS SUV will lock horns against some formidable foes, a list that is currently highlighted by BMW iX. The iX has already been launched in India but as yet, there is no word on if and when EQS SUV will touch Indian shores. Mercedes, however, has confirmed that the EQS sedan will be brought in here late 2022 and that it would be manufactured locally. What's in a name? Ever wondered why all Mercedes EVs start with the letters E and Q? For the Germans, EQ is reference for ‘emotions and intelligence.’ Mercedes, like many traditional automotive brands, are moving away from the tradition of making ‘conventional cars’ and ushering in an entirely new technology. New can be intimidating too and hence, Mercedes wants to underline that while its EVs are intelligent, they also bring out the same degree of emotion as all Mercedes products have thus far. It is all in the EA By 2025, Mercedes will launch three new EV architectures. These are MB.EA which will include most passenger luxury vehicles of the brand. Then there's AMG.EA which will cover the high-performance products and then there's VAN.EA which will have cargo and/or light commercial vehicles running on battery power entirely. Mercedes has a doggedly determined electric strategy Mercedes has confirmed that all new architecture launches from 2025 onwards will be electric only and that by this year itself, it aims to have completely battery-run vehicles in every segment it has a presence in.

First Published Date: