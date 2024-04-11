Mercedes EQS facelift makes debut. India launch soon?

Mercedes Benz has launched the 2025 version of the flagship EQS electric sedan
The EQS facelift electric sedan comes with design changes, new features and a bigger battery
The front face of the 2025 EQS has been reworked to offer a more traditional Mercedes look
The iconic three--pointed star logo of the carmaker has now been placed atop the bonnet
On the inside, the massive 56--inch Hyperscreen now comes standard in all variants
The EQS also offers more luxury and enhanced space for rear passengers
Mercedes has equipped the new EQS with a bigger 118 kWh battery pack
It promises to offer increased driving range of up to 822 kms on a single charge
Mercedes may launch the 2025 EQS facelift EV in India by early next year