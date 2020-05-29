Mercedes-Benz India to launch next-gen GLS on this day in June

After Mercedes-Benz India introduced the new AMG C 63 Coupe and the AMG GT R a few days back, the company has now announced that it will launch the flagship GLS 2020 SUV on June 17th. The launch details were revealed by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India on social media.

Earlier this week HT Auto spoke to Martin where he opened up that while there may be some delays and reshuffling of sequences, the company will go ahead with every car promised here for 2020.

Following the footsteps of the last-generation model, the new-gen GLS will set foot on the Indian shores as CKD (completely knocked down) product. It will be assembled at the Mercedes' Pune based facility.

In terms of exterior appearance, the updated model packs some significant visual updates for 2020. Some of its latest cosmetic updates include a bolder octagonal grille which is flanked by Multibeam LED headlamps with 112 LEDs per headlamp and LED DRLs. It also benefits from a chrome-plated under-guard in the front apron and larger air inlet grille. Coming over to the rear section, it gets two-piece LED taillamps featuring a three-dimensional pattern. The rear bumper has been tweaked with underbody cladding, silver skid plate, and twin exhaust mufflers with chrome touches.

For 2020, the GLS has grown even bigger in terms of overall size. It now stands 77 mm longer and 22 mm wider. Also, its wheel base has grown by 60 mm. These changes have enabled the company to carve out a slightly larger cabin space for the second-row.

The 2020 GLS will be offered in 6-seat configurations with two luxury individual seats featured in the second row. It also gets the company's latest MBUX system. Its rear-seat entertainment package consists of two 11.6-inch displays allowing the rear-seat passenger to stay entertained on the go. Some of its equipment kit includes Merecedes' latest-gen driver assistance system, heated seats, and 5-zone climate control.

Expect the India-spec model to feature both petrol and diesel engine options. Specific details will be confirmed as the launch nears. The starting price could be somewhere around ₹95 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.