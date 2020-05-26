Mercedes gives an envious peek at new S-Class, confirms 2020 launch

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has often defined what the pinnacle of automotive luxury is all about and the sedan in its latest offering could well push the boundaries of perfection and excellence. The German automaker recently gave a peek at the face of the new S-Class, codenamed W223, and while it left many craving for a better look, it was amply clear that the coveted sedan will be even more regal to look at.

The image of the car revealed shows that the front fascia - while unmistakably S-Class - gets a fresh update in modernity with a head light design similar to the CLS and the E-Class facelift. The imposing grille gets generous doses of chrome and Mercedes has said that the vehicle will boast of next level artificial intelligence.

(Also read: Daimler forges ahead with its plans to make all-electric Mercedes S-Class sedan)

Previous spy shots of the new S-Class revealed that while it will borrow some design cues from the facelift E-Class at the rear as well, it will stamp its own uniqueness through a number of aesthetic and physical cues. Reports also suggest that the cabin of the car gets a significant makeover from the outgoing model while Daimler CEO Ola Källenius himself has said that it would be a 'technological tour de force.'

Speaking in an interview on Mercedes' new online communication channel, Källenius said that he had driven the pre-production car on the German Autobahn and touted its abilities to remain serene even at high speeds.

Källenius has also confirmed that the new S-Class will be launched in second half of 2020 and that its electric counterpart will get a launch date in 2021.