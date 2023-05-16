Maruti WagonR continues charge in India, now hits 30 lakh sales milestone

SUVs of all shapes, sizes and varying price points may be finding increased favour among Indian car buyers but Maruti WagonR remains at the forefront of sales charts and has now reached the big milestone of 30 lakh units in the country. First launched in 1999, the WagonR remains a power player in the overall Indian car market despite the passing years.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR competes in the hatchback segment in India and has stood the test of time and fended off against a slew of rivals. And at a time when the country's largest car maker is betting big on the SUV game style, its firm focus also remains on its most prolific player. “WagonR’s continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance."

Srivastava also pointed out that around 24 per cent of WagonR buyers are those who have previously owned the same model. This is just part of the reason, according to him, that has helped WagonR remain a near-permanent member of the top-10-car-selling club in the country and take the crown as the best-seller in the previous two years.

The WagonR has been a ferocious war horse since its first launch, taking around nine years to hit its first five lakh sales milestone. The gallop soon turned into a charge with the next five lakh sales milestone coming in all of four years, by 2012. The car reached 15 lakh sales milestone by 2015 and the 20 lakh mark came up in 2017. And while Covid-related factors halted manufacturing and sales for all, WagonR managed to cross 25 lakh mark by 2021 before pulsating its way towards 30 lakh milestone.

The popularity of Maruti Suzuki WagonR is based on numerous factors - affordable price tag, reliable performance, timely style and feature updates as well as Maruti's robust sales and post-sales network.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR spec highlights:

The third-generation WagonR is what is available to buyers in India at present. The car is powered by 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options with manual as well as AGS transmission choices. There is also an S-CNG version on the 1.0-litre version of the vehicle.

