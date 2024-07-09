Check out Maruti Fronx's fuel efficiency

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 09, 2024

Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno.

It shares the engine with the Baleno as well. 

However, there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged BoosterJet engine 

It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

The BoosterJet engine with automatic gearbox returns a fuel efficiency of 9 kmpl in city conditions.

However, out on the highway, the fuel efficiency does increase to around 16 kmpl

The BoosterJet engine produces 99 bhp and 147 Nm

The automatic gearbox also comes with paddle shifters

There is also auto start-stop technology to aid in fuel efficiency
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here