Check out Maruti Fronx's fuel efficiency

Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno.
It shares the engine with the Baleno as well.
However, there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged BoosterJet engine
It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The BoosterJet engine with automatic gearbox returns a fuel efficiency of 9 kmpl in city conditions.
However, out on the highway, the fuel efficiency does increase to around 16 kmpl
The BoosterJet engine produces 99 bhp and 147 Nm
The automatic gearbox also comes with paddle shifters
There is also auto start-stop technology to aid in fuel efficiency