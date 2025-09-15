Maruti Suzuki Victoris scores 5 star crash test safety rating in Global NCAP

After achieving a five star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has achieved a five star safety rating in the Global NCAP safety test. Interestingly, this makes it the second Maruti Suzuki vehicle to achieve a five star safety rating in the GNCAP crash test after the Maruti Suzuki Dzire .

Maruti Suzuki Victoris becomes the second vehicle from India's largest carmaker to score a five star safety rating in Global NCAP, after the Maruti Suzuki Dzire

What the numbers say

On the adult protection front, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris scored 31.66 out of 32 points, which is as close to perfect as it gets. Interestingly, this makes it the highest scoring SUV currently in India followied by the Tata Safari and the harrier with a score of 33.05 out of 32 points.

The Victoris managed 15.66 out of 16 in the frontal offset test and a full 16 out of 16 in the side impact test. For child occupant protection, the Victoris recorded 43 out of 49 points. The breakdown here includes a perfect score of 24 out of 24 in the dynamic test, another 12 out of 12 for child restraint system installation, and 7 out of 13 in vehicle assessment.

Safety features that helped achieve it

The strong crash scores are backed up by a comprehensive safety kit. Six airbags come as standard across variants, and the SUV also offers ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts and electronic stability control. Where Victoris moves ahead of many of its rivals is the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS features.

These bring in automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with curve speed adjustment, lane-keep assist, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alerts. In today’s safety conversation, avoiding an accident or reducing its severity is often as important as surviving one, and Victoris has been designed with that philosophy in mind.

Why it matters

For Indian buyers, safety has increasingly become non-negotiable. The days when design, fuel economy and price dominated conversations are shifting, and Victoris with its 5-star rating reflects that reality. For Maruti Suzuki, it is also a reputational leap. After the new-gen Dzire, this is only the second car in its stable to achieve a top-star rating, signalling a shift in how India’s biggest carmaker wants to position itself in terms of safety.

The rating also raises the stakes in the compact and mid-SUV space, where rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Curvv are already making their case with stronger builds and feature lists. Victoris now enters that battlefield with a new safety story of its own, and it will force buyers to take notice.

