Maruti Suzuki Victoris scores 5-stars in Bharat NCAP crash test rating

Maruti Suzuki has just announced that their new SUV, Victoris, has scored a 5-star crash test rating in Bharat NCAP. The Victoris will be the brand’s flagship SUV for the Arena line of dealerships. It will be exported to over 100 countries from India. Also, it is the first SUV from the brand to come with ADAS. Tested in multiple variants, including the ZXI+ Strong Hybrid eCVT, ZXI+(O) Strong Hybrid eCVT, and ZXI+(O) 6AT, the rating is applied to all variants of the SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Adult occupation protection

In terms of adult occupant protection, the Victoris secured an exceptional score of 31.66 out of 32. The frontal offset deformable barrier test yielded 15.66 out of 16, while the side movable deformable barrier test registered a flawless 16 out of 16. Additionally, the side pole impact test was rated “OK," further underlining the SUV’s robust crashworthiness. Equipped with frontal airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, load limiters, and side head curtain airbags as standard, the Victoris demonstrated excellent occupant safety and structural integrity during the tests.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 300 km 300 km ₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.84 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.58 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch EV 35 kWh 35 kWh 421 km 421 km ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VinFast VF3 210 km 210 km ₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV breaks cover: New Arena flagship model

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Child occupation protection

Child occupant protection was another strong area for the Victoris, where it achieved an impressive 43 out of 49 points. The vehicle scored a full 24 out of 24 in the dynamic assessment, ensuring maximum safety for child dummies in crash simulations. It also achieved 12 out of 12 in the child restraint system (CRS) installation category, proving to be compatible with ISOFIX and i-Size systems such as the Dualfix 5Z with Vario Base. However, the vehicle assessment score stood at 7 out of 13, indicating some scope for improvement in child safety features. Despite this, both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies received excellent protection.

Safety assist technologies are a major highlight of the Victoris, with Maruti Suzuki offering a full suite of features across all variants. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection systems, side head protection airbags, and seat belt reminders for all rows come as standard. There is also Advanced Driver Aids on offer.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: