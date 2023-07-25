Maruti S-Presso, Eeco recalled for faulty steering, over 87,000 units affected

Maruti Suzuki has recalled more than 87,000 units of the S-Presso and Eeco van. The carmaker issued a statement on Monday, July 24, that these vehicles have been recalled due to a possible defect Maruti Suzuki has detected in the steering wheel setup. The affected vehicles have been manufactured over the last couple of years. The carmaker has assured that the owners of the affected models of the S-Presso and Eeco will be intimated to contact nearest dealers to get the issue resolved without having to pay anything.

On Monday, Maruti Suzuki issued a statement on the recall of 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models. The carmaker said the steering tie rod in these vehicles are faulty. The statement read, “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling." The S-Presso and Eeco models recalled have been manufactured between July 5, 2021 and February 15 this year.

This is one of the largest recalls by India's largest car manufacturer in recent times. Two years ago Maruti Suzuki was forced to recall nearly two lakh units of various models, including Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and XL6 petrol variants, due to a faulty motor generator unit. In the previous year, Maruti had recalled more than 1.34 lakh units of WagonR and Baleno hatchbacks for possible faulty fuel pumps. In the same year, Maruti had recalled 63,493 units of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 petrol smart hybrid (SHVS) variants for a faulty motor generator unit.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was first launched in 2019. It is a popular offering from Maruti Suzuki and is considered a viable option by many, especially first-time car buyers. It is priced between ₹4.25 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different variants. It comes powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that is used in the Alto K10 models.

Maruti Eeco is one of the most popular vans, sold both commercially as well as passenger vehicle. It was first launched back in 2010. Since then, Eeco has found more than 10 lakh takers in India. The Eeco multi-purpose van is powered by a 1.2-litre advanced K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine. It is also available with a CNG variant. This van is good to churn out 80.76 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm for petrol and 71.65 PS of power at 6,000 rpm for the CNG variant. The Eeco petrol delivers 20.20 kmpl of fuel efficiency, while the S-CNG Eeco offers 27.05 km/kg mileage, claims the automaker.

