Maruti Suzuki has recalled a total of 87,599 S-Presso and Eeco cars

Published Jul 25, 2023

These cars have been recalled over a faulty steering tie rod

The affected cars were manufactured between July 5, 2021 and February 15, 2023

The fault in affected vehicles may result in broken tie rod and inability of steering and handling the vehicle

Such a situation ion road could be dangerous and result in accidents

This recall for the S-Presso and Eeco is effective immediately across India

Maruti Suzuki's authorised dealers across India will inspect the faulty parts in the S-Presso and Eeco and replace them free of charge

This comes as a major recall from India's largest car manufacturer

S-Presso was launched in India in 2019 and in 2022, Maruti Suzuki introduced a revamped version of the car

The Eeco has been one of the widely selling vans of the automaker
