These cars have been recalled over a faulty steering tie rod
The affected cars were manufactured between July 5, 2021 and February 15, 2023
The fault in affected vehicles may result in broken tie rod and inability of steering and handling the vehicle
Such a situation ion road could be dangerous and result in accidents
This recall for the S-Presso and Eeco is effective immediately across India
Maruti Suzuki's authorised dealers across India will inspect the faulty parts in the S-Presso and Eeco and replace them free of charge
This comes as a major recall from India's largest car manufacturer
S-Presso was launched in India in 2019 and in 2022, Maruti Suzuki introduced a revamped version of the car
The Eeco has been one of the widely selling vans of the automaker