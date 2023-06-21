Maruti Suzuki Invicto teased; shows new grille, LED headlamps & ventilated seats

Maruti Suzuki has dropped the tease for the upcoming Invicto, the brand’s new flagship offering, giving the first look at the premium MPV. The new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova HyCross and the automaker has made changes to the front styling to give the model its own identity. The new Invicto is set to go on sale on July 5, 2023.

The teaser video gives a glimpse of what we can expect from the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The model gets a twin-slat with a chrome surround, while the mesh pattern is also new on Maruti’s iteration. The grille is flanked by LED headlamps, while the ‘Invicto’ name sits prominently on the tailgate. A passing shot shows the leather upholstery with ventilation.

Maruti Suzuki still has most of the rear profile under wraps but do not expect major changes over the Innova HyCross. Both models will be sharing a number of features including the Ottoman seats in the second row, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a large MID unit for the instrument console and more. The model is expected to arrive in six and seven-seater options.

Powertrain options will most likely include the 2.0-litre petrol available in naturally aspirated and hybrid options. Both versions are available only with an automatic transmission. Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto began earlier this month for a token of ₹25,000. The model will be sold via Nexa dealerships pan India and will be the most expensive Maruti product to be on sale.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will share its underpinnings with the Toyota Innova HyCross including the powertrain and features

It will be interesting to see how Maruti addresses the waiting period on the Invicto, considering the strong demand for the Innova HyCross. Prices for the Invicto are likely to be on the same lines as its Toyota counterpart. The Innova HyCross range is priced between ₹18.55 lakh and ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

