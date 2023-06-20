HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto to be offered only in one strong hybrid variant: Details

Maruti Suzuki will be launching its new flagship vehicle on July 5th. It will be called Invicto and will be an MPV. The manufacturer will sell the Invicto from its Nexa dealerships and they have already started accepting bookings for a token amount of 25,000. Now, the booking page of the Nexa Experience has revealed that the Invicto will be sold in just one variant - Strong Hybrid Alpha+ 2L and there will be just one colour scheme - Nexa Blue. It will be offered only as a 7-seater which means there will be captain seats in the middle row. They do come with a side table and Walk-in Slide functionality.

20 Jun 2023, 12:00 PM
Maruti Suzuki Invicto will share its underpinnings with Toyota Innova Hycross.
The Strong Hybrid means that the Invicto will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 181 bhp and 188 Nm. There is also a 168-cell Nickel Metal Hydride battery that powers an electric motor that is capable of producing 206 Nm. It will come mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Innova Hycross hybrid.

Speaking of Innova Hycross, Invicto shares its underpinnings with it. Invicto is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. The monocoque chassis between the MPVs will be shared and the Invicto will also be front-wheel drive only. Because the Invicto will be offered only in one variant, it is expected to be priced around 26- 28 lakh ex-showroom. At this price, it will be competing against the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Kia Carnival.

In terms of design language, it is expected that Maruti Suzuki will make changes to the bumpers and grille so the Invicto can be differentiated from the Innova Hycross. There is also a possibility that the manufacturer makes slight changes to the headlamp and tail lamp elements. Then there is the interior, the Invicto could come with a different upholstery and a slightly different feature list. However, as of now, none of this is confirmed by Maruti Suzuki.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV to be the next big launch in India: Key expectations

The Invicto will come with features like front-ventilated seats, a digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, LED headlamps and tail lamps, welcome lights, automatic climate control and much more. There will also be a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2023, 12:00 PM IST
