Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings begin, will unveil on July 5th

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that they have started accepting bookings for Invicto. The new MPV will be the manufacturer's flagship product which means it will be the most expensive vehicle in the lineup. Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Invicto on 5th July. It will be going against Toyota Innova Hycross with which it shares its underpinnings. In fact, Toyota will be manufacturing and supplying Invicto to Maruti Suzuki and it will be sold through Nexa dealerships.

In terms of design language, it is expected that Maruti Suzuki will make changes to the bumpers and grille so the Invicto can be differentiated from the Innova Hycross. There is also a possibility that the manufacturer makes slight changes to the headlamp and tail lamp elements. Then there is the interior, the Invicto could come with a different upholstery and a slightly different feature list. However, as of now, none of this is confirmed by Maruti Suzuki.

The new MPV is expected to be sold in 7 and 8-seater configurations. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki might use a different variant line-up. In terms of features, the Invicto will come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, LED headlamps and tail lamps, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof and a lot more.

Powering the Invicto will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine that will be sold in two configurations, hybrid and non-hybrid. The non-hybrid engine produces 171 bhp and 205 Nm. It will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The hybrid version of the engine will produce 183 bhp and will be mated to an eCVT automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki has teased this image of the upcoming Invicto MPV which will be based on Toyota Innova.

Because the Invicto will be the new flagship for Maruti Suzuki, it will sit above the Grand Vitara in the line-up which itself is co-developed with Toyota and is a rebadged version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The prices of the Invicto have not yet been revealed. However, the Toyota Innova Hycross starts at ₹18.55 lakh and goes up to ₹29.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The price of Invicto is also expected to be in the same ballpark.

