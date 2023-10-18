Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki crosses sales milestone of 10 lakh automatic vehicles

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a significant milestone of selling 10 lakh vehicles with automatic gearbox. The company offers four automatic transmission systems – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), 4-speed Automatic Transmission (AT), Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Steering Mounted Paddle Shifters and Electronic-Continuous Variable Transmission(e-CVT).

18 Oct 2023
Maruti Suzuki offers four automatic transmission systems across 16 of its models.
18 Oct 2023
