Maruti Suzuki delists Grand Vitara CNG from website and brochure. But you can still book one

Maruti Suzuki has delisted the CNG variants of the Grand Vitara SUV from the Nexa official website as well as from the model's brochure. This has fuelled speculation of a discontinuation of the petrol-CNG version of the upmarket SUV. However, interested buyers who want to book the petrol-CNG variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara can book one from the Nexa website's dedicated reservation section.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in two different petrol-CNG trim choices - Delta MT CNG and Zeta MT CNG, which are not visible in the variant listing of the SUV or the brochure. However, when someone wants to reserve the SUV, the dedicated section shows a drop-down listing revealing the two CNG trim options. This indicates that the automaker is possibly working on the MY2025, which would be introduced soon with the necessary upgrades.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki launched the MY2025 Grand Vitara earlier this month with updates such as a new set of 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels, six airbags as standard fitment, an eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, an Electronic Parking Brake for six-speed automatic variants, Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, new LED cabin lamps and rear door sunshades, a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant, an E20-compliant engine, etc. Also, it offers the customers a choice of opting for a sunroof in the new Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O) and Alpha+ (O) variants. However, the petrol-CNG variant didn't receive the update. Now, the move to delisting of the petrol-CNG version of the SUV hints that the carmaker is likely to introduce the model soon.

Low sales could be another reason for delisting

While availability of booking for the Delta MT CNG and Zeta MT CNG variants of the Grand Vitara is certainly for the MY2024 models, which come with only dual front airbags, as opposed to the six standard airbags available in the MY2025 model, there could be another reason behind the delisting.

Despite the growing consumer demand for petrol-CNG versions of the passenger vehicles in India over the last few years, this sub-segment is still dominated by the fleet operators. In this space, the Maruti Suzuki models like Alto K10, Dzire, WagonR, Ertiga and Swift have a strong demand, but not the Grand Vitara. The high initial cost of the mid-size SUV has played a hindering role in its popularity in the fleet segment. Apart from that, there is no Tour version of Grand Vitara available in the market, unlike its aforementioned siblings.

Considering these facts, there is another possibility that Maruti Suzuki had delisted and discontinued the petrol-CNG version of the Grand Vitara owing to sales viability. However, the carmaker has not revealed anything officially yet.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: