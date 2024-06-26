Check out discounts on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 26, 2024

Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts on its Grand Vitara SUV

The brand is offering benefits worth 1.04 lakh.

These benefits are available only till 30th June and they vary from city to city. 

The CNG variants are available with discounts of up to 14,000. 

The SUV is available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. 

Sigma gets a discount of 34,000 whereas other variants get a discount of up to 64,000

Maruti is also offering a warranty of 5 years on the vehicle and 8 years on the hybrid battery.

To know more about the details of the discounts, customers can visit their nearest Nexa dealerships.

The Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh to 19.93 lakh ex-showroom. 
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here