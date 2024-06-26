Check out discounts on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts on its Grand Vitara SUV
The brand is offering benefits worth ₹1.04 lakh.
These benefits are available only till 30th June and they vary from city to city.
The CNG variants are available with discounts of up to ₹14,000.
The SUV is available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.
Sigma gets a discount of ₹34,000 whereas other variants get a discount of up to ₹64,000
Maruti is also offering a warranty of 5 years on the vehicle and 8 years on the hybrid battery.
To know more about the details of the discounts, customers can visit their nearest Nexa dealerships.
The Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh to ₹19.93 lakh ex-showroom.