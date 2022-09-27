Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Baleno, Brezza: How many bookings in the bag?

Maruti Suzuki is has been in T20 mode this year with launches galore. Key models like Baleno, Brezza and Alto, as well as the all-new Grand Vitara are promising to power the innings.

Maruti Suzuki has had a hectic year so far with a slew of product launches for the Indian car market. Across segments, the country's largest car maker has either updated most of its offerings or driven in brand new offerings that have created a stir in the ongoing festive period. While Maruti has been a dominant player in the small and compact segments, it has now also entered the fray in the mid-size SUV space with the Grand Vitara which was launched on Monday.

Grand Vitara comes in as the eldest sibling in the Maruti Suzuki stable and is looking at challenging the might of very formidable rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, among others. There is also the newly-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - Grand Vitara's technical cousin - that is looking at making a mark.

How many bookings for Grand Vitara?

Bookings for Grand Vitara were opened last month and Maruti has received around 57,000 reservations for the SUV so far. With prices starting at ₹10.55 lakh for the base mild-hybrid version and topping out at ₹19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki is also offering an inclusive special introductory package consisting of extended warranty till five years / 1 lakh kms and a Pristine genuine Nexa accessory pack worth ₹67,000 on the strong hybrid versions of the car.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

How many bookings for Baleno?

A wider front grille and sportier head lights give the Baleno a smarter face.

Baleno repeatedly figures on the list of best-selling vehicles in the country. And for all the talk about SUVs ruling Indian roads, this hatchback has shown time and again that it is the product - and not the segment - which may be the driving force. The updated Baleno was launched earlier this year with significant changes to the exterior styling and with a plethora of feature additions. Little wonder then that Maruti has around 1.50 lakh bookings for the model at present.

How many bookings for Brezza?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the same dimensions as the outgoing Vitara Brezza.

The sub-compact SUV segment is perhaps the most lively in the Indian car market and the Vitara Brezza was the veteran champion before newer rivals started eying the crown. Rebadged now as Maruti Brezza, this model has been much appreciated for its macho design updates and changes on the inside. The company has over one lakh bookings for Brezza at present.

Other popular models like the updated Ertiga and XL6 are also doing brisk business. The CNG version of the Ertiga, in particular, is reportedly selling like hot cakes.

First Published Date: