Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Baleno, Brezza: How many bookings in the bag?

Maruti Suzuki is has been in T20 mode this year with launches galore. Key models like Baleno, Brezza and Alto, as well as the all-new Grand Vitara are promising to power the innings.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 10:10 AM
Grand Vitara is the newest Maruti Suzuki model in the Indian car market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
Maruti Suzuki has had a hectic year so far with a slew of product launches for the Indian car market. Across segments, the country's largest car maker has either updated most of its offerings or driven in brand new offerings that have created a stir in the ongoing festive period. While Maruti has been a dominant player in the small and compact segments, it has now also entered the fray in the mid-size SUV space with the Grand Vitara which was launched on Monday.

Grand Vitara comes in as the eldest sibling in the Maruti Suzuki stable and is looking at challenging the might of very formidable rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, among others. There is also the newly-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - Grand Vitara's technical cousin - that is looking at making a mark.

How many bookings for Grand Vitara?

Bookings for Grand Vitara were opened last month and Maruti has received around 57,000 reservations for the SUV so far. With prices starting at 10.55 lakh for the base mild-hybrid version and topping out at 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki is also offering an inclusive special introductory package consisting of extended warranty till five years / 1 lakh kms and a Pristine genuine Nexa accessory pack worth 67,000 on the strong hybrid versions of the car.

How many bookings for Baleno?

Baleno repeatedly figures on the list of best-selling vehicles in the country. And for all the talk about SUVs ruling Indian roads, this hatchback has shown time and again that it is the product - and not the segment - which may be the driving force. The updated Baleno was launched earlier this year with significant changes to the exterior styling and with a plethora of feature additions. Little wonder then that Maruti has around 1.50 lakh bookings for the model at present.

How many bookings for Brezza?

The sub-compact SUV segment is perhaps the most lively in the Indian car market and the Vitara Brezza was the veteran champion before newer rivals started eying the crown. Rebadged now as Maruti Brezza, this model has been much appreciated for its macho design updates and changes on the inside. The company has over one lakh bookings for Brezza at present.

Other popular models like the updated Ertiga and XL6 are also doing brisk business. The CNG version of the Ertiga, in particular, is reportedly selling like hot cakes.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Baleno Brezza Maruti Suzuki
