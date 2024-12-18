Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition launched at 4.99 lakh, gets free accessories

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition has been launched priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Celerio limited edition is equipped with free accessories worth ₹11,000 and the offer is available until December 20, 2024. The new offering appears to be based on the Dream Series that was launched earlier this year and equips the lower variant of the hatchback with a host of cosmetic and feature accessories.

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition arrives right in time to sweeten the deal at the end of the year for buyers. The free accessories list comprises an exterior body kit, side moulding with chrome inserts, and a roof spoiler. The cabin gets twin colour door sill guards and fancy floor mats.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition uses the same 1.0-litre petrol engine available in manual, AMT, and CNG options

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications

There are no changes to the mechanicals of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The entry-level hatchback arrives with the tried and tested 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine tuned to produce 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The same motor also powers the CNG variants in a detuned setup with the engine churning out 56 bhp and 82.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Fuel Efficiency

The Celerio is one of the more fuel-efficient cars available in the market with the petrol-manual returning up to 25.24 kmpl, while the petrol-AMT option returns up to 26.68 kmpl. The Celerio CNG offers a fuel efficiency of 34.43 km/kg. All figures are certified by ARAI.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Features

On the feature front, the top variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio are equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation. The unit also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The hatchback also gets keyless entry, push-button start-stop and more. The safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking sensors and Hill Hold Assist on the AMT variants.

