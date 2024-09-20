HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Wagonr Waltz Limited Edition Launched, Priced At 5.65 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition launched, priced at 5.65 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2024, 11:35 AM
Bringing festive cheer for its popular seller, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new WagonR Waltz Edition in India. The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition is priced at 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings styling upgrades to the exterior and interior, along with new features. The new WagonR Waltz Edition is available on the base LXi variant and commands a premium of about 10,000 for the additional features.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Edition Features

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Edition gets a host of exterior upgrades including the addition of a front chrome grille, fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, side skirts, body side moulding, and more. The cabin gets a new interior styling kit with new designer floor mats and seat covers, a new touchscreen music system, speakers, a security system and a reverse parking camera.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Journey of India's popular tallboy hatch.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Edition Specifications

There are no mechanical upgrades and the hatchback continues to be available with the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine. There’s also the CNG variant with the detuned 1.0-litre petrol motor. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT, while the CNG version only gets a manual gearbox. On the safety front, the WagonR comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and Hill Hold (in AMT) as standard.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Sales

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been the brand’s top seller for years with over 32.5 lakh examples sold since its debut in 1999. The company achieved the first 10 lakh units sales milestone in 2012 while the next 10 lakh units were sold by 2017. The automaker crossed the 30 lakh sales mark in 2023. Maruti says the WagonR’s market share in the mid-hatchback segment has grown to an impressive 64 per cent in the current financial year (FY2025), against 61 per cent in the previous fiscal (FY2024).

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2024, 11:35 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki

