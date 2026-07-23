Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift secures 5-star BNCAP safety rating

Maruti Suzuki has secured a 5-star BNCAP safety rating for its Brezza facelift. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is set to launch tomorrow, i.e. July 24. The updated sub-compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki has scored 30.41 out of 32 in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 43 out of 49 in child occupant protection (COP).

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift has secured a 5-star BNCAP safety rating ahead of its July 24 launch, offering strong adult and child protection with enhanced safety features

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Adult Occupant Protection

The updated sub-compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki, the Brezza, scored 14.41 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test, which totals to 30.41 out of 32.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Child Occupant Protection

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza scored a dynamic score of 24 out of 24, a CRS installation score of 12 out of 12 and a vehicle assessment score of 7 out of 13. In addition, the child restraint used for testing the safety of an 18-month-old child and a 3-year-old child was Britax Romer Dualfix 5Z with Vario Base 5Z. The car scored 12 out of 12 in the dynamic score, with a perfect rating of 8 out of 8 in the front collision and 4 out of 4 in the side collision.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Safety Equipment

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift boasts a host of safety equipment, which includes six airbags (front airbag, side head airbag and side chest airbag), belt pretensioners, belt load-limiter, ISOFIX seat mounts, electronic stability control (ESC), pedestrian protection and seat-belt reminder.

Also Read : Confirmed: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to come with turbo petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Safety Rating Applicability

The 5-star BCNAP safety rating is applicable across all variants and across engine options, including the 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated K15C engine, paired with a six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic, or the 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged Booster Jet engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Expected Price

The Brezza facelift is expected to get a price hike upon its launch tomorrow over the outgoing model. It is expected to be priced at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Not only that, but the introduction of the turbocharged petrol engine expands the lineup further. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza would be the first car in the Arena lineup to feature a turbocharged engine, and the second active car in its lineup alongside the Fronx to boast a turbocharged engine.

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