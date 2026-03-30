Kia Seltos secures perfect 5-star BNCAP safety rating

South Korean automaker Kia has announced that it has secured a perfect 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The Kia Seltos becomes the second car to be tested and get a perfect five-star safety rating, following the Syros’ perfect five-star safety rating. The Kia Seltos secured 31.70 out of 32 in adult occupancy protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 in child occupancy protection (COP).

Kia Seltos: Adult Occupancy Protection

The Kia Seltos secured a score of 31.70 out of 32 in adult occupancy protection, which is among the highest scores secured by all the cars tested in Bharat NCAP. Additionally, the compact SUV from the house of Kia secured a score of 15.70 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test.

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Kia Seltos: Child Occupancy Protection

In addition to that, the Kia Seltos secured a high score of 45 out of 49 in child occupancy protection. The SUV scored 24 out of 24 in the dynamic score while securing 12 out of 12 in the CRS score. Notably, the Kia Seltos scored 9 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment score. The child restraint score for an 18-month-old was perfect, with the Seltos securing front dynamic score of 8 out of 8 and side dynamic score of 4 out of 4. Not only that, but the SUV boasted a perfect child restraint score for a three-year-old, securing 8 out of 8 in the front dynamic score and 4 out of 4 in the side dynamic score.

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Kia Seltos: Safety Features

The Kia Seltos is equipped with a load of safety features, including six airbags as standard across variants, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera and electric parking brake with auto-hold, among others. In addition to these features, the Kia Seltos boasts a reinforced K3 platform, made from high-strength steel, improving crash energy absorption.

Furthermore, the Kia Seltos boasts a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with 21 autonomous features, including lane keeping assist, smart cruise control with stop and go, front collision avoidance assist, blind view monitor and parking collision avoidance assist, among others.

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