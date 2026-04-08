Maruti Suzuki e Vitara secures four-star ANCAP safety rating

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has received a four-star safety rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP), applying to all variants sold in Australia and New Zealand. The rating, valid from March 2026 to December 2031, highlights solid performance in multiple safety areas but stops short of a full five-star result.

Rating breakdown

ANCAP evaluates vehicles across four areas: safe driving, crash avoidance, crash protection, and post-crash response. The e Vitara posted a 71 per cent score (31/40) for adult occupant protection. Child occupant protection stood higher at 87 per cent (43/49), while vulnerable road user protection was rated at 79 per cent. Safety assist systems achieved a 71 per cent score.

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Crash test performance

The electric SUV delivered strong results in several impact tests. It achieved full marks in side impact and oblique pole tests, with Good protection recorded for most body regions. However, performance in the full-width frontal crash test affected its overall score. Driver chest protection was rated Weak, while rear passenger head protection was classified as Marginal. The absence of a centre airbag, which helps reduce head injuries during side collisions, also contributed to the final rating.

Child safety results

Child occupant protection was assessed positively. Both six- and ten-year-old dummies recorded Good protection across critical body areas. The vehicle scored maximum points in frontal offset and side impact tests. While child restraints can be fitted across all rear seats, the model does not include a child presence detection system.

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Safety features offered

In Australia, the e Vitara comes equipped with dual frontal airbags, side chest and head airbags, along with a driver knee airbag. It also includes autonomous emergency braking with multiple detection modes, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, emergency lane-keeping, and speed sign recognition. However, reverse pedestrian detection through AEB Backover is not available.

India vs global ratings

In contrast, the India-spec model secured a five-star rating from BNCAP, with 31.49/32 for adult occupant protection and 43/49 for child occupant protection. The model also achieved a four-star Euro NCAP rating in 2025, reflecting variations in testing protocols and equipment levels across regions.

ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg said, “It’s encouraging to see improvements in safety performance across the market, this latest rating achieved by the e Vitara is evidence Suzuki can produce a model that offers sound levels of safety performance". She added, “These outcomes show that higher levels of safety are within reach, and that continued focus on delivering consistent performance across all areas is key to achieving the highest rating."

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