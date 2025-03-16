Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Tata Altroz: Which premium hatchback commands longest waiting period

Hatchback, as a body style segment, has been witnessing an ever-shrinking sales performance over the last few years owing to the rising popularity of SUVs and crossovers. Despite the beating in sales, the premium hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market continues to be among the most preferred categories for many new car buyers. Major carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors have their respective offerings in this space.

While Maruti Suzuki sells Baleno in this space, its closest rival Hyundai has the i20 and i20 N Line. Tata Motors on the other hand, has Altroz and Altroz Racer premium hatchbacks in this space. Toyota too entered the space with its Glanza hatchback, which was launched as a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, under the global agreement between Suzuki and Toyota for model and technology sharing.

If you are planning to buy a premium hatchback anytime soon and wondering about the waiting period for the models in this segment, here is a quick guide for you.