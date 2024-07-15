Planning to buy Maruti Brezza? Four alternative SUVs you can opt instead

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 15, 2024

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the best-selling SUV in the sub-compact segment

Brezza is available in petrol and CNG versions with prices statrting from 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon is the biggest rival of the Brezza, and has been the best-seller in the segment too

Available in ICE and EV versions. the price of the Nexon starts from 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Venue is yet another alternative to the Maruti Brezza SUV in the segment

The price of the Venue SUV starts from 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia Sonet is the other SUV that Brezza rivals in the sub-compact segment

Sonet is a technical cousin to Hyundai Venue, and has identical starting price of 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

The latest rival to Brezza is the Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV, launched earlier this year

It is the most affordable SUV among its rivals with a starting price of 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
