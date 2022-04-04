HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki all set to hit top gear as updated Ertiga, XL6 launches beckon

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 are strong performers in the MPV segment but changing times and newer rivals mean that it is time to up the game.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 12:16 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti Suzuki may have had a rather solemn 2021 in terms of product launches but cut to 2022 and it is promising to be a busy time for the country's largest car maker. Having already launched the updated Baleno - the premium hatchback received over 50,000 bookings within weeks of its launch, Maruti Suzuki is now gearing up to drive out the 2022 Ertiga and 2022 XL6 models.

Both Ertiga and XL6 are hot-sellers in the MPV segment and benefit from a spacious cabin, reliable drive and the robust post-sales network of Maruti Suzuki in India. While the Ertiga was first launched here in 2012, the XL6 came in in 2019 as a premium six-seat version of the former, complete with its own distinct visual highlights. In all, over seven lakh units of Ertiga have been sold while XL6 has also fared remarkably well.

But the latest updates that beckon may be the biggest for both models. After all, the competition now is tougher than it has ever been before, especially with Kia launching Carens at an attractive starting price point of under 10 lakh (ex showroom).

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga updates:

The latest Ertiga is expected to get subtle design updates on the outside. One can expect a tweak to the front grille design, a minor styling change on the head light and tail light design and a fresh design for the alloys. The updates in the cabin are likely to be highlighted by a larger infotainment screen and improved upholstery.

The new Ertiga is likely to still be powered by 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine which puts out 105 hp and has 138 Nm of torque. But the biggest change in terms of mechanicals may well be a six-speed automatic unit replacing the existing four-speed unit. The five-speed manual gearbox will remain as is.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 updates:

The updates on the latest XL6 are likely to be more significant than the ones on the 2022 Ertiga. After all, this is the Maruti product that comes closest to rivaling the Kia Carens.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to get a fresh face, new alloy wheels and a design tweak to the rear profile. On the inside as well, expect a larger infotainment screen and an updated feature list - both for comfort as well as convenience.

Under the hood, the 1.5-litre petrol motor is likely to be carried forward but there could be a mild hybrid option at the ready. The six-speed automatic transmission unit may also find a way inside the latest XL6.

While Ertiga is sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena channel, the XL6 will remain firmly under the Nexa channel.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ertiga XL6 Maruti Maruti Suzuki Kia Carens Carens
