Maruti Suzuki Fronx to Hyundai Venue: Top compact SUVs with turbo-petrol engines

The compact SUV segment is the most popular segment in the Indian market right now. They offer a decent amount of space, most of them are loaded with features and they fall under the budget for most people. Nowadays, most manufacturers are offering compact SUVs with naturally aspirated engines as well as turbo-petrol engines. The naturally aspirated engine is aimed towards people who are on a tight budget and want good fuel economy. The turbo-petrol engines are for those who want that a good blend of power, torque and fun and can sacrifice a bit on fuel economy. Here are the top compact SUVs that one can buy in the Indian market that are on sale with a turbocharged petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: ₹ 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom)

The latest launch from Maruti Suzuki is the Fronx, it is a Baleno-based compact SUV that sits below the Brezza. While the standard engine is the same naturally aspirated unit from the Baleno, some variants also get an optional 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. It puts out 98 bhp and 148 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Kia Sonet: ₹ 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Seltos was a huge success for Kia so it made a lot of sense for them to launch a compact SUV. The manufacturer launched the Sonet in 2020 and it was an instant hit. Kia Sonet is sold with a naturally aspirated engine, a diesel engine and a turbo-petrol engine. The turbo engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai Venue: ₹ 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Venue has also been quite successful in the Indian market. Kia Sonet is based on the same underpinnings as the Hyundai Venue. So, it also gets the same engine options. So, the 1.0-litre turbo-engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV300: ₹ 8.42 lakh and ₹ 10.71 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is the only manufacturer that is offering its compact SUV with two turbocharged petrol engines. Both engines of XUV300 have the same displacement. The 1.2-litre produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox only. Mahindra also recently introduced new TurboSport variants that get a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine with direct-injection technology. It puts out 128 bhp and 230 Nm. However, on over-boost, the torque output is pumped up to 250 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon: ₹ 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon is one of the safest compact SUVs that one can buy in the Indian market. It gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as standard that produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

