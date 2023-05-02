HT Auto
2023 Tata Nexon Facelift to launch in July: Check details

Tata Motors is working on revamping its SUV line-up. The brand is currently developing four SUVs for the Indian market. There is the Curvv which was showcased at Auto Expo 2023, it will make its debut next year. Apart from this, Tata Motors is working on facelifted and EV versions of the Harrier and the Safari. However, the first one to launch in the Indian market will be the facelifted version of the Nexon compact SUV.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 May 2023, 14:33 PM
The design of the upcoming Nexon seems to be inspired by the Curvv Concept. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/rahul_auto_spy)
According to sources, Tata Motors will launch the 2023 Nexon facelift in July. The first-gen of the Nexon was very true to its concept form which meant that it was a bit too curvy for a SUV. With its first facelift, Tata Motors revamped the front with a lot more muscular-looking front which was very well received by the Indian market.

Now, Tata Motors will be completely revamping the exterior. It will take inspiration from the Curvv concept. There will be a split headlamp setup so the LED Daytime Running Lamps will sit above while the main headlamp units will sit in the bumper. They will have a projector setup.

Also Read : Booking a Tata Altroz iCNG? Top things you should know

The bonnet will still have a flat design and on the sides, there will be flared wheel arches with a new alloy wheel design. Also, the outside rearview mirrors are new as they are borrowed from the Safari and the Harrier. The rear has also been redone. It gets a sleek set of LED tail lamps that are connected via a lightbar. The higher variants will also come with dynamic turn indicators.

A look at the rear of the 2024 Nexon. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/rahul_auto_spy)
Then there is the interior which will also get some updates. The biggest update will be the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was recently introduced on the Harrier and the Safari. The instrument cluster will also be new. It will be a digital unit that also recently made its debut on the Safari and the Harrier.

First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 14:33 PM IST
